21 Considerations Before Your Business Starts A Social Network

Social networks are all the rage and many of my posts at OnlineMarketerBlog recommend social tools for businesses. However, there are potential pitfalls to consider before you facilitate interaction between customers and your business.

Here are 21 things your business should consider before starting a social network:

Internal (Your Business Capabilities)



1. Can you invest the necessary resources to run a social network

properly? Can you afford the tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars

it takes to properly create and staff this resource?

2. What is the role of marketing, sales, IT, customer service,

advertising, HR, etc.? Social networks often delve into all of these

departments and more. Make sure all of your teams are engaged,

enthused, and prepared.

3. While the potential ROI of a social network is proven, is this

the best investment of your time? If you don’t have a unique product or

your customers aren’t enthused (or your product isn’t any good), don’t

look to a social network to solve your problems.

4. What are your expectations – number of members, amount of

content, etc – on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis? Create little

benchmarks to ensure you do not go far off course.