New Nokia Touch Interface Inspires Yawns

It’s been known for a while that Nokia [NYSE:NOK] is taking their newly-minted purchase of the Symbian OS and making it touch-friendly. Now screenshots have emerged of the company’s Touch version of its S60 software, giving Nokia enthusiasts a glimpse at where the phone giant is taking their technology. Oddly, it seems the company isn’t taking it much further than before.

While it’s no small task to turn any existing operating system into a touch-based platform, the new UI looks more evolutionary than revolutionary. That will make converting existing users to the new software a friendlier chore, as everything will look familiar, but it’s also a huge disappointment; Nokia could have taken this opportunity to design something absolutely mind-blowing and make iPhone 3G users feel like morons for waiting 5 hours in line to buy their devices. Instead, the company chose to take the quiet route, perhaps saving their formidable R&D resources for a later revision.