Hanh mitakuyapi. Hello, my relatives. We are now 13 of us. In the Traditional ITI Way, 13 is an important number because it is the number of lunar cycles in a solar year. If we didn’t “have them surrounded” before – whoever ‘they’ are, we do now. (ITI humor..) Regardless, welcome! Thank you for joining us. If for any reason anyone has difficulty posting to this blog, please let the site master(s) and me know? It’s a group site…. CTE