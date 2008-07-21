Francisco Dao’s Dynamite Posting

Micro Venture Capitalists – Filling the Funding Gap



Posted by Francisco Dao on July 20, 2008 at 3:16 pm



It

used to be that venture capitalists either went big or went home. If

the investment wasn’t $1.5 million or more, the deal just wasn’t

interesting to them. Unfortunately, this often left early stage

companies facing a funding gap between what they could raise from

family and friends and the big money the VCs wanted to invest. Angels

helped fill the gap, but this still left limited options for the

entrepreneur looking for money in the $250K to $1.5 million “no-man’s

land.”

Now, with the IPO market in shambles and big exit options becoming

more limited by the day, a new breed of VCs is stepping in to fill the

funding gap. I spoke with Don Rainey, a partner at D.C based Grotech

Ventures, about this new trend. Don explained that many VCs are now

willing to go smaller and earlier because it gives them the opportunity

to get a much lower valuation and therefore a bigger upside. He also

added that it gave the early stage VC an inside track on later rounds.

We also discussed the funding/startup environment, which he felt was

currently more balanced for the entrepreneur and less biased toward the

VC, and how the investment criteria for early stage companies are

different than for a larger, more mature investment.

Click to the original post to get the Audio Interview //www.fastcompany.com/blog/francisco-dao/fast-company-buzz/micro-venture-capitalists-filling-funding-gap