Avoiding “Vision Overload”

Found|Read on GigaOM published a great post on Sunday titled How to Avoid the Curse of Vision Overload. The core of the post is that your venture suffers “when you put your vision ahead of your users“.
I agree with the writer, Andrew Mason, that simplicity is almost always the best philosophy to follow but many of us entrepreneurs get too caught up in our vision and forget about our users and what they actually want.
- If you don’t mention it in your 2-minute product demo, you don’t need it.
- Don’t build a race car for foot runners.
- Let users problem-solve with the basics first. Then offer the glitz.
- Proselytize your vision in your blog, not your product set.
Read Andrew’s explanation of each of the rules here.