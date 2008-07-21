Leadership Lessons from… Brand Autopsy

John Moore at brandautopsy features Toy Box Leadership this week in his segment Money Quotes. He takes the Slinky Dog® which teaches about a leader’s vision and puts several good quotes from chapter two into a presentation. Bonus: Slinky Dog® pictures.
view the presentation here: Toy Box Leadership
John writes, “as the title conveys, this book takes classic
childhood toys and extracts basic leadership lessons we first learned
at a young age.”
Check out the lessons that Slinky Dog® and the other nine toys teach in Toy Box Leadership: Leadership Lessons From The Toys You Loved As A Child.