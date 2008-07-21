advertisement
Leadership Lessons from… Brand Autopsy

By Michael Waddell1 minute Read

John Moore at brandautopsy features Toy Box Leadership this week in his segment Money Quotes. He takes the Slinky Dog® which teaches about a leader’s vision and puts several good quotes from chapter two into a presentation. Bonus: Slinky Dog® pictures.

view the presentation here: Toy Box Leadership

John writes, “as the title conveys, this book takes classic
childhood toys and extracts basic leadership lessons we first learned
at a young age.”

Check out the lessons that Slinky Dog® and the other nine toys teach in Toy Box Leadership: Leadership Lessons From The Toys You Loved As A Child.

