The British Open, Padraig Harrington, Greg Norman and Self Confidence

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more interested in watching individual sports like golf and tennis – especially the majors. I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned about self confidence in these events. The pressure to perform is great, and the players are out there on their own.

Yesterday, Padriag Harrington won The Open. He played a very confident final round. His second shot with a five wood at the 17th hole guaranteed his win. Did you see that shot? Wasn’t it amazing? I loved it; because at that point, Mr. Harrington didn’t need to go for it – yet he did. It was an amazing show of confidence.

Here’s what the New York Times had to say:

“Padraig Harrington of Ireland won the 137th British Open at Royal Birkdale by four strokes on Sunday, defending the Open title he won in a playoff last year at Carnoustie. He faltered but did not fall, stared down defeat without blinking, overcame his own mistakes, ignored an aching right wrist and outlasted his opponents.”

The last sentence of this quote goes directly to two of the three keys to self confidence – optimism and facing your fears. The Optimist Creed encourages us “To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.”

Mr. Harrington did just that. He was three over for the tournament, but played the last nine holes at four under. He put his sore wrist and the tough conditions out of his mind and won golf’s most prestigious tournament for the second year in a row.