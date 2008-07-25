How and why would I change OpenID.

Identity Management has been a pretty hot topic for a while now. As some digital providers getting more traction and recognition from large companies such as Microsoft, Google and Yahoo – I looked at OpenID ( http://openid.net/ ) to see how it works. In short OpenID eliminates the need to enter your information when trying to register with websites, providing a single URL with all the info as an alternative. The URL can come from providers such as Yahoo or Google, but it can also come from your own website. This looks pretty promising as most services rely on identifying their users and tailoring their offers directly to them.