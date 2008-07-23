Jason Calacanis’ Retirement Could Save Newspapers

A couple of weeks ago Jason Calacanis announced he was retiring from blogging. This, from a guy who many consider the catalyst to professional blogging. In his follow up email ( re-posted here by TechCrunch), Jason details his reasoning and shares some insight into why he prefers the ‘more intimate’ approach.

As you can imagine, there were plenty of critics who cried, “publicity stunt” and others who felt inspired by his change in direction. I may be naive to the seedy underworld of mega-blogging, but I tend to identify with Jason and see his message as valid. These days it seems it’s become more about getting dugg, stumbled, tossing out the link-bait and hoping people will reddit. And as Jason points out, the trolls can ruin an honest post meant for a specific audience with a one-line below-the-belt shot without being held accountable.

Email as the Medium

The thing that really resonated with me wasn’t the trouble with blogging, it was the promise for something more genuine. His direct-to-reader delivery via email subscription is nothing new, but the reason may be.

From Jason’s email: You and I now have a direct relationship, and I’m cutting the mailing list off today so it stays at ~1,000 folks. I’ll add selectively to the list, but for now I’m more interested in a deep relationship with the few of you have chosen to make a commitment with me. Perhaps some of you will become deep, considered colleagues and friends–something that doesn’t happen for me in the blogosphere any more.

Much of my inspiration for doing this comes from what I’ve seen with John Brockman’s Edge.org email newsletter. When it enters my inbox I’m inspired and focused. I print it, and I don’t print anything. The people that surround him are epic, and that’s my inspiration–to be surrounded by exceptional people.

It’s not about Blogging, It’s about Community

What hasn’t been mentioned here is that it’s about community. The thing that’s been lacking from the mega-blog is niche community. Criticism from like-minded people is, in my opinion, welcomed and validated- it’s the disengaged fly-bys that can take the wind out of good conversation.

My blog is intertwined with our network. While not every user is a member of the media or a PR pro, so far, they are all there to be engaged. These are the same people who would indeed subscribe to my posts via email much like those Jason Calacanis has now.