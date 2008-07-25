Leadership Lessons from… WALL•E

My family and I went to a Drive-In movie a couple of weeks ago and watched Pixar ’s hit film WALL•E . I totally agree with Roger Ebert ’s take on the film: He says that WALL•E “succeeds at being three things at once: an enthralling animated film, a visual wonderment and a decent science-fiction story.”

My favorite part came about 45 minutes into it when WALL•E reminded me of a great leadership principle. Since you have probably seen a few ‘robots‘ or even ‘cartoon characters’

in leadership positions before, you may wonder how a digitally animated

robot could teach anything having to do with leadership. Two words –

Rubik’s Cube®

In chapter six of our new book, Toy Box Leadership, Ron Hunter Jr. and I write about the valuable lesson that a Rubik’s Cube® can teach about ethics. Here are a few excerpts from, Making The Right Turn:

“If you are a child of the ’80s, you probably remember parachute

pants and Member’s Only jackets. Big hair and skinny ties. Ronald

Reagan and Madonna. Cabbage Patch Kids and Trivial Pursuit. However, no

other icon epitomizes the 1980s like the Rubik’s Cube® puzzle. It is

colorful and complex—trendy yet timeless.” (Page 91)

“The qualities of the Rubik’s Cube® puzzle that make it so

intriguing are the same qualities that make it such a good example of

ethics. It can be frustrating. It can seem impossible. You may be

tempted to lay it aside. But… it can be done. The cube’s color,

depth, and dimensions represent the complexity of your ethics. As you

solve the problems of life, this toy teaches the importance of making

the right turns.” (Page 94)

Ethical Parallels in the Solution of the Cube: