Leadership Lessons from… WALL•E

My family and I went to a Drive-In movie a couple of weeks ago and watched Pixar’s hit film WALL•E. I totally agree with Roger Ebert’s take on the film: He says that WALL•E “succeeds at being three things at once: an enthralling animated film, a visual wonderment and a decent science-fiction story.”
My favorite part came about 45 minutes into it when WALL•E reminded me of a great leadership principle. Since you have probably seen a few ‘robots‘ or even ‘cartoon characters’
in leadership positions before, you may wonder how a digitally animated
robot could teach anything having to do with leadership. Two words –
Rubik’s Cube®
In chapter six of our new book, Toy Box Leadership, Ron Hunter Jr. and I write about the valuable lesson that a Rubik’s Cube® can teach about ethics. Here are a few excerpts from, Making The Right Turn:
“If you are a child of the ’80s, you probably remember parachute
pants and Member’s Only jackets. Big hair and skinny ties. Ronald
Reagan and Madonna. Cabbage Patch Kids and Trivial Pursuit. However, no
other icon epitomizes the 1980s like the Rubik’s Cube® puzzle. It is
colorful and complex—trendy yet timeless.” (Page 91)
“The qualities of the Rubik’s Cube® puzzle that make it so
intriguing are the same qualities that make it such a good example of
ethics. It can be frustrating. It can seem impossible. You may be
tempted to lay it aside. But… it can be done. The cube’s color,
depth, and dimensions represent the complexity of your ethics. As you
solve the problems of life, this toy teaches the importance of making
the right turns.” (Page 94)
Ethical Parallels in the Solution of the Cube:
“There Is an Acceptable Standard of Right” (Page 94)
“There Are No Shortcuts in Ethics” (Page 96)
“Every Move Affects the Whole Cube” (Page 97)
“Does your organization have a mixed-up standard of right? A
confused set of ethics? Are you prepared to lead it in making the right
turns—creating order and integrity in all you do? Like the Rubik’s
Cube® puzzle, you have many possible moves each day, but only one right
turn.” (Page109)