Ethnography has become the “research” technique of choice in new product Development, and for good reason. Getting into an environment, experiencing and observing, are the best way to learn true user needs for any product or service. An effective variation on traditional ideas of ethnography is something I call “ethno-shopno” which involves in home and in-store interviewing all at the same time. About a 2 hour procedure, repeated. Video snipets from this kind of work are extremely effective ways to discern and communicate user needs and set the stage for effective design solutions. Social scientists and cultural anthropologists may be taken aback that 2 hour interviews qualify as any kind of true research, but compared to say, much of focus group results, the net benefit is quite amazing.