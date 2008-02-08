It’s been almost two years since Exxon CEO Lee Raymond was paid about $400 million upon retiring. I’ve been wondering how he’s been spending his “golden” years and thought I’d drop him a line…

Dear Lee,

Boy did you jump ship at the right time! The legal noose is tightening around the fossil fuel industry as the evidence of damages to planet earth from global warming stack up higher than an Oklahoma gusher. California sued automakers to recover costs to the state from greenhouse gases and other air pollution (much like tobacco companies that paid billions for health care costs because of their toxic air pollution). Those cars burn the products you sold for so long, so I’m guessing your old pals are next.

And did you hear that the Supreme Court ruled that greenhouse gases are pollutants under the Clean Air Act? Imagine if courts rule that fossil-fueled pollution creates such a public nuisance that it must be stopped or mitigated. Could that put a dent in the $11.7 billion net profit (the highest quarterly profit in the history of American commerce!) that your alma mater reported for the last quarter of 2007.

Do you see where this is going? Win or lose, these cases show that fossil fuels – – and greenhouse gases – – are fast becoming as welcome as lung cancer. Tobacco execs say they knew their days were numbered when people at their country clubs wouldn’t look them in the eye – – has that happened to you yet?

Alcan executive Dan Gagnier tells how his company slashed greenhouse gas emissions from a coal-fired power plant in England by tuning up machines and mixing some biomass with the coal. They sold the resulting carbon reduction “credits’ for $30 million and invested it in more biofuels and a wind farm, which generated more credits.