Cocktail Party Connecting

You’ve got to be the one that steps up at a cocktail party or business event. Don’t stand in the corner drinking a glass of wine and thinking that the people talking together don’t want you to join them. Or what if you see someone alone? Do you think he doesn’t like people and doesn’t want to engage? No, he came to the party! He’s just afraid. We have all been there in that awkward position. Be the one to reach out and say, “Join us, what are you looking to do here, can I help you, what are you passionate about?”