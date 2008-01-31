Innovation: What Your Customer Communication Style SAYS About You

As there are may types of customers, there are as many ways companies and businesses choose to communicate with them. How and when you talk with your customers depends on your disposition towards them and shows up in your bottom line results.

When you’re well disposed and in listening mode, your customers will respond to your stance accordingly. If your focus is to provide value to them at every touch point, when you choose customers over what is convenient to you, then you will probably hear some positive comments and some suggestions to do better. You will hear them because your are listening. And that content will fuel your marketing intelligence for future action.

Some things you might learn during those conversations:

1. There are better processes you can put in place to deliver what your customers want in a differentiated manner during your sales cycle. Your personalization efforts are relevant and timed well.

2. Mary, Bob and Sue had good suggestions during the qualitative research. You also integrated that with quantitative data and are now going to save a bundle on that new product while delivering greater convenience to them. You take the opportunity to delight those customers with the news.

3. While you were selling the item for one use, you uncovered a completely new market thanks to an ingenious engineer who wanted to help his wife. Maybe you ask the engineer to be a testimonial for the new product extension.