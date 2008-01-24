Innovation: Customers Speak the Language of ADVERTISING. Do You?

Advertising is our culture. In Twenty Ads that Shook The World , James Twitchell states that consumers today are more familiar with the language of advertising than that of history. You don’t believe me? Take the test. Here are a few words you ought to know about from your school curriculum. See if you recognize them and know their reference:

vector

biochemical pathways

complex sentence

Herman Melville

federalism

ampersand

Hoover Dam

Neville Chamberlain

Reign of Terror

paradox

installment buying

Ferdinand Magellan

Now look at another list. See if you recognize these words and expressions:

Just do it

Mmmm Mmmm good

Have it your way

57 varieties

Kills bugs dead

Because I’m worth it

Still going

We try harder

Be all that you can be

Snap, Crackle, Pop

Tony the Tiger

Quality is Job 1

How did you do? I don’t know about the first list, but I am confident that you got 100 percent right the second one. If as customers we remember the headlines of the most advertised brands, we surely also remember their promises. We speak the language of advertising. Do you?

Do you deliver on your promises? The classic example is Fedex. From their site: