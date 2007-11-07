Innovation: Customer Relationships ARE Conversations

In the past couple of days, Steve Yastrow has been collecting definitions about “ what is a customer relationships? ” at Tom Peters’ blog. The working definition they’ve come up with is:

A relationship is an ongoing conversation with a customer, in which the customer never thinks of you without thinking of the two of you.

Customer relationships are conversation only and if there is an unwavering commitment on the part of the company to make it so. Let’s not forget that in exchange for providing a product or service, the company gets compensation.

True, if the organization is market-driven and knows what products and services customers want and need, there will be a profit and a value that it will put back into the marketplace in the form of higher stock valuations in the case of a public company and more jobs and benefits for the local economy in the case of a private company. Both things that end up putting value back into circulation for this wonderful mechanism we call economy.

In this sense, there is a relationship — direct and indirect — between value and service, which in this column we call conversation. Markets are always self-corrective so if the relationship is not proportional, the company will get into trouble at some point — its stock will go down as a result of decreased sales or the private equity partners will not be able to realize their projected sales target.

Does it matter to this cycle what the definition is? Not one bit. Does it matter to customers? Probably not, either. As a customer, all I want to know is that someone will take care of me and they will do it efficiently if not happily.

So far, the best reasoning I read about the whole discussion comes from Paul H in the UK: