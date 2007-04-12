The “NO Effort” Effect

This week I took a detour on my way to work to drop off my car for some repairs needed after I got into a bit of a scrape on the road. Nothing major, although the costs will be there. I had made all the required calls to follow though on paper work, made sure the dealer had the parts in, and got the car rental lined up.

Of all the people I dealt with, surprisingly, my claims adjuster and representative from the insurance company were the best. Bob and Heidi were prompt, punctual, delivered on what they promised, and used impeccable communications skills — including returning my calls quickly and being very upfront and transparent about discussing coverage with me.

Choosing a repair place was up to me, so I decided to go to the dealer. I think we can agree that we would all be loyal customers, given the chance. The service side of my car dealership has been a good experience. And I have never felt pressured to buy additional services when dropping the car in for regular check ups.

The paperwork was handled efficiently and the staff who checked the car was very proper. No zing in the voice or the step, but I chalked it up to it being the Monday after a holiday. I do understand how easy it is to slip into a complacent mode, especially with the stark contrast after time with the family.

The repair shop delivered one ding directed at my insurance company when I asked about timing. This is not an exact quote: “They are all so clueless. It takes so much longer to repair something. It’s not like yours is the only car here today.” Wait a minute: here are people who’ve had my paperwork for ten days, having a chance to give me a date for the repairs and still they make no promises on delivery.