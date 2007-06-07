Innovation: Monkey Business

The other day I logged back onto a couple of surveys I had opened and was in for a surprise — SurveyMonkey.com had redesigned its site entirely. To be sure, it looked pretty enough with new colors and possibly better features. If only I could find my way around again.

I don’t expect a company whose services I have been using for free to bend over backwards to tell me about the changes. Yet, I felt a bit betrayed at finding that many of the simple ways and buttons had been moved or eliminated entirely. In my experience the best way to get a new customer is to make an ally of a prospect.

To be sure, the company has every right to upgrade and retool its business to help users move more rapidly from free trials to paid customers. Is changing everything and expecting the user to find her way around the best approach?

Here is what I discovered upon my return:

1. The easy login prompt on the left navigation bar has been moved to a click on button on that bar that opens a new box smack in the center of the screen. While the feature looks slick, it failed to get me into the site more than three times. Too busy with volume, it said. I am already becoming impatient at this point as I have to log onto the system several times to gain access.

2. Once in, I am prompted to modify — and possibly upgrade — my account so my eye follows that screen down the form. Good tactic for sure. My intent though is to go and check my surveys, which I have used to gather information and preferences for free events RSVPs. That button has remained in the same place. The surprise is when I click on it.