Have you had a CUSTOMER Conversation Today?

Have we as customers become more realistic? Or have we just given up? Maybe, after years of talking about excellence in service, brands have finally met our expectations. And some smart companies have found good ways to secure our loyalty. Or maybe we just lowered our standards based on experience. If it wasn’t completely ruinous, we are content.

Consumers expect a lot out of brands and companies – we want more than what many are able to give us. For years, the promises kept piling up: we deliver; we’re the fastest; we’re the best; we do it all; we have something to prove; you name it. And with each escalation the bar was being raised.

At the same time as agencies and creative departments were crafting these wonderful statements, less funds and attention were dedicated to the development of durable products and flawless services. Or, the products and services provided by companies have become so similar in quality that place, promotion and price are all we care about.

I can think of no other differentiator stronger than service, as in customer service – with a license to get things done. It can be really simple. Think what would happen if your reps were cross trained to have conversations with customers about:

– any products they are happy with, yours or someone else’s [this is competitive intelligence]

– where they buy products and services and why [this is market intelligence]

– your customers as people [this is relationship intelligence]

“Customers” is a very broad definition; it includes audiences, colleagues, and even your boss. Oh, my. Does that mean that everyone can be in customer conversations? That’s exactly what it means. I’ve already outlined some of the big reasons why; let me give you an example of how that works.