What if Customers WERE the Service?

I walked into my local Best Buy store because I needed technical assistance with my Palm. What I didn’t know is that they don’t support the device, they just sell it. For support, the nice albeit a bit detached girl at the Geek Squad desk said, you need to call the Palm customer service.

Visions of long queues at a busy 800-number or voice-recorded prompts flashed in my mind. How is it possible that the most important part for customers — service — is left to the customers to figure out? I did not know how true that statement would be until I met Jim.

Jim is the gentleman who was waiting for his laptop and recovered hard drive when he noticed I was about to step away from the counter without receiving help. Maybe it was the shoes I was wearing that caught his attention, or the accent he couldn’t quite place. We started talking. And in the course of our conversation, a long one in which we got absorbed, he proceeded to help me with my Palm problem.

“I have one too,” he said, “It’s another model, but I know what happens when it freezes like this.” At that point we were still at the Best Buy customer service counter. Other customers were coming and going. A nice young lady who was picking up a piece of equipment talked with us about her heritage — Japanese and Italian. She was quite striking and very cordial.

Meanwhile, nobody was getting restless, nobody complained about us standing right in front of the counter. Many joined the conversation, even as distant listeners. People can’t help it; other people are the subject of constant fascination. Different, interesting, and engaging are all words I would use to describe the experience. And we looked quite at home right where we were.

So the thought occurred to me. We were talking about innovation in business and how innovation is mostly about looking at the same things and seeing something different. What if Best Buy were to provide space to encourage those conversations? What if instead of just having a counter where, by necessity – being short on staff, long on help needed – they placed a nice set of armchairs and small tables nearby.