You customers are getting tired of wasting their time trying to contact you. When a call or an inquiry come in, you have an opportunity to solve a problem, and address a perception issue. The way your customer service team handles inquiries can either make or break a relationship with your customers. It can also either reinforce or void your marketing efforts.

Here are 5 things you should never tell a customer:

1. A lie –this may seem an obvious one. Depicting your products and services as the right ones, when you know they aren’t is lying. Failing to refer a customer to your competition when you product will not meet their needs is also lying.

Instead: communicate that you will be happy to connect your customer with a company that offers a product or service that will serve them better at this time. If appropriate, communicate also when your company will have those products or services available.

2. It’s the fault of “x” department – Assigning blame laterally will diminish the company reputation and brand in your customer’s eyes and reflect poorly on your credibility and professionalism. The other great excuse here is invoking company policy. Your regulations are part of an internal process designed with one goal: making your customers happy. Remember that you are a representative of the company.

Instead: own the inquiry and take the appropriate steps to be part of the solution.