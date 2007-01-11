From 0 to 60 at the Speed of Liking

It was early in the year 2000. Our computers had not shut us out and there was still an atmosphere of cautious optimism in the air about commerce, especially of the new economy type; the focus of my favorite magazine, Fast Company. Everything was going well, except that my company was being bought and my job eliminated.

Wait a moment, you might say; this is a story about customer service, isn’t it? Indeed it is exactly that.

For someone working in corporate America with a deep love of learning and passion for making things happen for people, this magazine had been a lifesaver. Packed with ideas, stories from the place where products and services meet needs and wants, and interesting new products reviews, my monthly subscription sat dog-eared and utterly used up a few days after it hit my mailbox.

I had many connections through professional associations, networking groups, and work-related projects. Many of the experiences at those events left me with a sense of disconnect; while people remained business-like and most kind, I was getting nowhere fast. So to take my career to the next level, I turned to the only place I considered smart enough to get it: Fast Company.

Many of you may be familiar with the readers’ network, Company of Friends (CoF), a group founded by individuals who defined themselves like-minded leaders whose thinking resonated with the themes and stories of the magazine. I was in luck; a CoF group already existed in Philadelphia, my hometown.

The group had been in its third incarnation, but was sitting unattended. A perfect opportunity to make the stories chronicled in the pages of the magazine come alive and experiment with ideas in new ways. With the help of Heath Row at Fast Company, I soon became the “go to” person for all CoF matters in the region and began building a brand experience for the network in Philadelphia.