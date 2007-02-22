There is a special place in Heaven for the folks who invented automated answering systems. I’m sure you have stories to tell. How much time have you wasted trying to get a human being when you needed help from a provider?

I recently came across a database that includes the best-known numbers for companies. Find help from credit companies, government offices, software providers, shipping and travel companies. The list provides instructions on what to do when you reach the number so that you can get a human on the other side of the phone (e.g., press 0 and then say “customer service”).

As I looked through the list, I did not see an entry for ING Direct, where I bank. That’s quite all right, because as they say in their outdoor ads, “To Speak to a Person, press 1 then 800 ING Direct.” I had to call them yesterday: I had locked myself out of my online account. When I dialed their number, after one touch-tone selection, I got a person.

Not just a bored or routine-sounding customer service rep. She was cheerful and energetic and I could only fairly describe her as prompt, professional, and pleasant. We sorted out my problem in a few minutes and I was on my way. I’ve done business with ING Direct online and over the phone for a couple of years — that has been a consistent experience for me.

Not very sexy, right? If you think about it, and if you’ve read the articles about the latest JetBlue, Verizon and other companies’ customer fiasco stories, you know that what happened to me is not the new normal. It’s still pretty rare, especially when rated on the consistency scale. When nothing bad happens, we have nothing to talk about. Or do we?

Customer service is a mindset, that’s why I chose “Customer Conversation” as the title for this column. The word conversation explains that it’s much more than you are just doing things right on the phone or at critical touch points as you deal with your customers. It includes all the activities you engage in when operating your business and the impressions you leave in others as you do so.