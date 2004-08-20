Systems Thinking: The Product

In some cases, companies are such good systems thinkers that what they offer up to their customers is, in fact, a beautfully constructed system — their product is the system they’ve built.

eBay is one such compelling example — with more than 70 million registered community members around the world, eBay is a complex system that is virtually self-sustaining.

I read a graduation speech that founder Pierre Omidyar delivered at Tufts a few years back. It really captures the essence of how a system-thinking approach yields profound results.

Enjoy.