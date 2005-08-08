Are You a Karaoke Leader?

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing oneself.” — Leo Tolstoy

In Karaoke Capitalism: Daring to be Different in a Copycat World, Jonas Ridderstråle and Kjell A Nordström lay out the 10 commandments of karaoke leadership:

The first secret of karaoke leadership is that it comes accompanied by minimal ego — it is a balance of self-confidence and self-awareness.

Leadership is no longer a position but a process — it answers the questions: why you are changing; where do you want to go; how fast you want to go; when you want to go; how far you want to go and persuading other people to come along.

Successful leaders are not in business solely for the money — value can be the very foundation of success.

Strong values nurture a strong culture. The job of the CEO is to keep the culture and values of the company on track.