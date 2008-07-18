Leadership Means Helping Others

I was raised to be down-to-earth and always be willing to lend a helping hand without regard for what I was going to get out of it – the ‘Good Samaritan’ type of person.
I have never liked successful people who were standoffish or snooty so I made sure to look up to people like Warren Buffett.
Today I received an email from a young lady who I had a long conversation with last night about starting a business.
She had filled out the contact form on one of my company websites asking to speak with me about consulting on a project. I replied with my email and a time to talk that same night.
I ended up sharing the booklist that has been handed down to me by my advisors as well as talking about the kind of business person she should ideally be. It was especially interesting because on Monday I had a meeting with my parents and explained to my Mom that my goal is to become one of the most accessible millionaires and entrepreneurs in the World (I am not even close to being a millionaire yet btw).
I assumed she had found me through Facebook and some mutual friends or contacts.
I was way off.
I decided to share the email and her post on my Facebook wall:
Email –
I will personally share with my peers and immediate family about how I found you and advise to always strive for what they want. I was never the type to wait for an opportunity to fall in my lap, I always went towards my goals the best way I knew how and somehow achieved them.
I am honored to have conversed with someone so brilliant and kind. The fact that you are so down to earth was an extremely pleasant surprise. Please continue to stay positive and uplifting while being an excellent role model and educator for our youth. Like I said per our conversation, you are as admirable as Oprah in my eyes and I wish you continuous success and many blessings.
Facebook Wall Post
Thanks for adding me! Who would of thought that all I had to do was google a phrase about small business start-ups and one of your links would appear? I was impressed with your wealth of knowledge about small business mistakes to avoid and on suggestions for obtaining funds for start-up cost. Your words of wisdom helped to enlighten me and challenge me to do and be a better decision maker in any business endeavor I decide to pursue. Keep up the good work!
She found me through such a mainstream Google search?
I still can’t figure exactly what her search term was and she can’t remember.
That is one of the best emails I have ever received and it really motivates me to continue working hard at being a positive role model for young people everywhere, something I set out to do since I graduated from high school at 15.
I don’t know about being “brilliant” or being “as admirable as Oprah” but I won’t complain about those kinds of statements 🙂
I hope that I have inspired others to help solely for the reward of knowing you helped.