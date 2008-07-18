Leadership Means Helping Others

I was raised to be down-to-earth and always be willing to lend a helping hand without regard for what I was going to get out of it – the ‘Good Samaritan’ type of person.

I have never liked successful people who were standoffish or snooty so I made sure to look up to people like Warren Buffett.

Today I received an email from a young lady who I had a long conversation with last night about starting a business.

She had filled out the contact form on one of my company websites asking to speak with me about consulting on a project. I replied with my email and a time to talk that same night.

I ended up sharing the booklist that has been handed down to me by my advisors as well as talking about the kind of business person she should ideally be. It was especially interesting because on Monday I had a meeting with my parents and explained to my Mom that my goal is to become one of the most accessible millionaires and entrepreneurs in the World (I am not even close to being a millionaire yet btw).

I assumed she had found me through Facebook and some mutual friends or contacts.

I was way off.