Presidential Politics, Assumptions and Interpersonal Competence

This is a career and life success blog, so I keep it apolitical. However, yesterday I had an experience that I want to discuss here. In order to discuss it properly, I need to reveal my political leanings. You’ll see why…

I was in midtown Manhattan yesterday. A lot of Obama supporters were out soliciting support and contributions. I’m a lifelong Democrat and have been a big fan of Senator Obama since I saw his talk at the 2004 Democratic convention. There, now you know. I’m supporting Obama for president.

Who are you supporting? Why?

Back to the story…

I walked by one of the campaign workers twice on my way to meetings yesterday. Each time I attempted to make eye contact. Both times he looked away and approached other people. The third time I walked by him, he was with another campaign worker who spoke to me.

I stopped and had a conversation with the two of them. We discussed Senator Obama’s campaign, and the fact that I live in Denver and am working hard to get tickets for his nomination acceptance speech at Mile High Stadium. They both said that they would like to be there too.

Then I asked the campaign worker who did not approach me the first two times I passed him why this was so. He said, “I don’t know. You just didn’t look like a Democrat, I guess.” I wasn’t exactly sure how a Democrat looks – but apparently I didn’t fit the mold in this guy’s eyes.

Have you ever completely misjudged someone because of his or her appearance? Please share your story by leaving a comment.