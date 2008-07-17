Creative Reveals New “Zen Krystal” Media Player

Hot on the heels of the announcement of their new ZEN X-Fi media player is news of another Creative [OTC:CREAF] media player, apparently to be called the ZEN Krystal. When it comes to names, there’s no accounting for taste — one would think the moniker “Krystal” left us along with conical bras and the Cold War — but this little doohickey seems to pack a pretty good punch, speaking spec-wise. It was discovered as listed on the company’s Chinese website by bloggers at Anythingbutipod, and reportedly sports 4GB of solid state storage, a blue Organic LED display, an FM radio tuner and support for MP3 and WMA music files. Separating it from the pack, however, is a built-in pedometer that would allow users to keep track of their pace, number of steps and distance while running or walking. That’s a little like the Nike+ [NYSE:NKE] system that currently works with Apple’s [NASDAQ:AAPL] iPods. No word as of yet on release date stateside, or planned retail price.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens