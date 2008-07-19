Live from E3: Games with the longest lines…

In my last post, I mentioned how scaled back the show was and how much smaller the crowd was making it easier to play the games on display. But as always, it’s hard to get a chance to play the most anticipated games. Here’s a small list of games that I’ve tried to wait in line to play, but there’s just too many people in front of me. I have other things going on around the event and I can’t wait araound all day.

Little Big Planet (Sony)

I first heard about Little Big Planet sometime last year and I wasn’t too impressed. The main function of the game lets the player basically create their own game. They get to customize their character, build their own levels, and then play through them. My thinking at the time, “Why would I want to pay $60 for I game that I have to make? It should already be made!!!” But as time went on and more information was released, footage was showcased, and mechanics were introduced, it looks like a lot of fun. Watching other people play it, building their characters and creating levels, it has a tongue-in-cheek style to it, giving you creative ways to build. The graphics are so amazing it’s comparable to a Pixar movie like Finding Nemo or The Incredibles. Too bad I never got to touch the controller.

Rock Band 2 (Harmonix)

Rock Band 2 doesn’t look TOO much different than its predecessor. It’s still same as far as the game play for singing, guitar, bass, and drums. The new thing that attracted everybody to the game was the new songs that are playable. Ranging from Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan, people have been rocking out all three days. You would think that since there are four instruments and two kiosks featuring the game that I would have a chance to play it. But alas, it never happened.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (EA Games)

I’m not a big PC gamer or real-time strategy game fan, but Red Alert 3 looked great. I wanted to try it out, but of course it was crowded all three days of E3. I don’t know much about the game except that it has something to do with a war between the Soviet Union and the Allied Forces which ends up being World War III. I can’t tell you how cool the graphics looked on this one.