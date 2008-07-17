Are you paying attention to your level of impact? What you say, do, think and feel doesn’t stay with you without impacting others. The intangibles show up as clear as the rest. For someone in a position of leadership if you’re trying to hide, fear, worries, hide information from others, whatever it may be, it will be picked up. These subtle inklings will in some way break down trust as others will try to second guess what it is they think you’re hiding.

As I tell my clients “If there’s silence or lack of communication, others will fill in the gaps with their own perceived stories and they’re rarely good ones. Then not only do you have to break down the barrier of their assumptions but gain back their full trust as well. Not a great scenario!”

Like a virus, doubt can spread from person to person and before you know it, it can permeate the organization. You don’t necessarily have control over how an emotional virus spreads; you do, however have control over what that ‘energy’ will be, whether enthusiastic and positive or demoralizing and negative. Which do you want it to be?

Your impact, no matter what your level or role in an organization will make a difference well beyond your awareness or understanding. Not only will it spread to others in your immediate world but others and theirs as well.

Marian Anderson said “Leadership should be born out of the understanding of the needs of those who would be affected by it.” Make no mistake. As a leader everyone around you will be influenced by everything you do and say.



