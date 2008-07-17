Conversation Skills and Networking

If you read this blog regularly, you know that I am a big fan of the new SUCCESS Magazine. The August/September issue is another example of the great career and life success advice you can find in this mag.

Have you subscribed yet? If so, what do you think? Please leave a comment. If not, I suggest you do so today.

Dynamic communication is one the five career and life success factors I discuss in my new book, “Straight Talk for Success.” If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to become an excellent conversationalist, a clear and succinct writer and an effective presenter.

Networking events are the place where you most need excellent conversation skills. An article entitled “Working a Room” in the current issue of SUCCESS magazine has some great common sense advice on how to put your conversation skills to work.

I am a big believer that asking questions is a great way to become known as a great conversationalist. In the article, Debra Fine, my friend and author of “The Fine Art of Small Talk” makes an interesting and important point about asking question of strangers.

“Never ask a question that could lead to discomfort. ‘Are you married?’ ‘Did your daughter get into KU?’ ‘How’s your girlfriend?’”

Debra is right. If you ask, “Are you married?” you might get a frosty “That’s none of your business” for an answer.