The Art of Successful Networking: Setting A Goal to Overcome Fear

How many times have you been to a networking event and been afraid to talk to 99% of the people?

Even outgoing people sometimes feel out of place or get the wrong vibe from the crowd. I have solved the problem with a simple process:

Setting a goal.

I always decide how many business cards I want to leave the event with, based on the number of people attending. If I only have 9 cards and I set a goal of 10, my fears disappear and I find it so much easier to approach a person and strike up a conversation.

I recently attended a Gold Coast Venture Capital Association (GCVCA) event in Boca Raton, FL and felt a little hesistant at first. I had no wingman, I was clearly the youngest in the room and the elephant in the room was obvious – 97% of the people were white males. Most minorities can feel awkward at times like this because you instictively feel that you should interact with the people you most quickly identify with.

You scope out the room, look at the way people dress, their mannerisms, their ethnicity, listen for accents (I am Jamaican) and start narrowing down.

Luckily I grew up in Jamaica so race has never been what I see first, even though being in America has had some negative effect in that regard.