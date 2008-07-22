THE LONG-GAME: Why the doldrums are more critical than the fanfare.

I love coming out with something new and exciting – a new brand, a new website – and having it lauded… I love the hype! Love the fanfare!

And than come the doldrums…

“C’mon, everyone!” you say to yourself. “We built it, now come use it!”

Let me pose to you that the doldrums are, in fact, infinitely more important than the fanfare.

Anyone can generate hype. Few can back it up.

Anyone can grab the spotlight for :15 minutes. Very few can hold on to it (or deserve to).