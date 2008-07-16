Entrepreneurs Must Be Dedicated

I am not sure how I am managing to even write this post: I have not slept in 29 hours! I did manage to take a 45 minute nap 🙂

Yesterday evening I left the office at 5pm and drove straight to Orlando for a meeting with our main advisor (I live in West Palm Beach – about two and a half hours away).

The plan was to meet, go to sleep, then wake up early and drive right back to the office for 8:30am.

The meeting finished at 4:20am!

I walked into the office at 8:23am.

It was well worth it though. I managed to help Richie set up his Nintendo Wii finally, I ate at a Thai restaurant for the first time and we set the stage for my upcoming investor presentations.

It didn’t hurt that he is looking to invest $25k either. Now I have homework – a use of funds statement and projections on what revenue that money can be used to generate, as well as a timeframe.