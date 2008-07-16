Entrepreneurs Must Be Dedicated

I am not sure how I am managing to even write this post: I have not slept in 29 hours! I did manage to take a 45 minute nap 🙂
Yesterday evening I left the office at 5pm and drove straight to Orlando for a meeting with our main advisor (I live in West Palm Beach – about two and a half hours away).
The plan was to meet, go to sleep, then wake up early and drive right back to the office for 8:30am.
The meeting finished at 4:20am!
I walked into the office at 8:23am.
It was well worth it though. I managed to help Richie set up his Nintendo Wii finally, I ate at a Thai restaurant for the first time and we set the stage for my upcoming investor presentations.
It didn’t hurt that he is looking to invest $25k either. Now I have homework – a use of funds statement and projections on what revenue that money can be used to generate, as well as a timeframe.
It’s been a while since I have gone without sleep for more than 24 hours but that used to be a regular thing when we first launched. My brother and I once went 2 full days without sleeping – The 3rd day didn’t exist, we slept soundly for 24 hours from being so burnt out.
This shouldn’t be surprising to any entrepreneur though. For some reason we entrepreneurs are willing to go for insane hours in order to work on our projects and increase the chances of success even minutely. There is no way someone could pay us to be that dedicated though right?
The effects of perceived reward on behaviour are truly amazing.
I was hoping I could get some sleep this evening but I need to buy a new video camera for my brother to carry to Jamaica tomorrow morning to cover the big Reggae music festival that we are sponsoring, then it looks like I have a “short” meeting after that.
Entrepreneurial drive really is something else.