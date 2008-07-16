advertisement
Entrepreneurs Must Be Dedicated

I am not sure how I am managing to even write this post: I have not slept in 29 hours! I did manage to take a 45 minute nap 🙂 Yesterday evening I left the office at 5pm and drove straight to Orlando for a meeting with our main advisor (I live in West Palm Beach – about two and a half hours away). The plan was to meet, go to sleep, then wake up early and drive right back to the office for 8:30am. The meeting finished at 4:20am! I walked into the office at 8:23am. 

By David Mullings1 minute Read

It was well worth it though. I managed to help Richie set up his Nintendo Wii finally, I ate at a Thai restaurant for the first time and we set the stage for my upcoming investor presentations.

It didn’t hurt that he is looking to invest $25k either. Now I have homework – a use of funds statement and projections on what revenue that money can be used to generate, as well as a timeframe.

It’s been a while since I have gone without sleep for more than 24 hours but that used to be a regular thing when we first launched. My brother and I once went 2 full days without sleeping – The 3rd day didn’t exist, we slept soundly for 24 hours from being so burnt out.

This shouldn’t be surprising to any entrepreneur though. For some reason we entrepreneurs are willing to go for insane hours in order to work on our projects and increase the chances of success even minutely. There is no way someone could pay us to be that dedicated though right?

The effects of perceived reward on behaviour are truly amazing.

I was hoping I could get some sleep this evening but I need to buy a new video camera for my brother to carry to Jamaica tomorrow morning to cover the big Reggae music festival that we are sponsoring, then it looks like I have a “short” meeting after that.

Entrepreneurial drive really is something else.

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

More

