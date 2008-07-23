It’s the End of Blogging as We Know It, According to Jason Calacanis

Blogger Jason Calacanis has retired from blogger, saying blogging is
dead. He’s now shifting to email. Read about why in TechCrunch’s Jason Calacanis’ First New Email Post.
Here are Calacanis’ main reasons for saying blogging is dead:
- “Folks
are so desperate to be heard–and we all want to be heard that’s why we
blog–that the effort put into being heard has eclipsed the actual
hearing.”
- “Bloggers spend more time digging, tweeting, and SEOing their posts than they do on the posts themselves.”
- Five
years ago, to be a successful blogger, you had to “show up every day.”
“Today? What’s required is a team of social marketers to get your
message out there, and a second one to manage the fall-out from
whatever you’ve said.”
- “Excelling in blogging today is about link-baiting, the act of writing something inflammatory in order to get a link.”
He
also provides an explanation why he thinks communicating by email is
more personal. TechCrunch says it expect Calacanis’s objective in
switching to email “will not achieve what he has set out for – and that
is to have a conversation with the top slice of his readers.” And I
agree with TechCrunch.
Why? Here’s what TechCrunch says: because
“You will likely see his emails re-published, probably on a blog and
probably with comments and everything else.”
Just like I’ve done here.