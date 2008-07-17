‘Title of Show’ Opens on Broadway

Almost three months ago I interviewed writer-singer-actor Jeff Bowen, whose musical about the making of a musical, Title of Show, was picked up for a Broadway run (see my post here.). Much of his and co-writer Hunter Bell’s success, Bowen told me, was due to the pair’s self-made marketing campaign on Youtube. The concept: Shoot and launch a web series about taking a small-time festival show to the glitsy epicenter of Manhattan’s theater scene.