Live from E3: Capcom announces movie deal

Capcom, the video game company behind franchises like Resident Evil and Street Fighter, have just announced a another movie deal last night. They held a press conference announcing that their game, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, is being adapted for the silver screen.

Famed producer, Avi Arad (the man behind the Marvel movies), was on hand to share why he thought the story of Lost Planet would make a good film and that he would be partnering with Warner Bros. to release it sometime in 2011.

David Hayter, the voice of Snake in the the Metal Gear Solid video games, was also in attendance and will be working on the screenplay. Hayter is known for his writing work for the X-Men movies and just finished writing the upcoming Watchmen film.

Capcom will still be turning out more films, including a fourth Resident Evil film, a revamped Street Fighter film, and feature film based on the game, Onimusha.