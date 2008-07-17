Building Quality Financial Projections

Probably one of the most uncomfortable things a first time entrepreneur has to attempt is their first set of financial projections. Frequently I hear the following:

“Well…I don’t know how many people will buy from me!”

“I just took a WAG (wild ass guess).”

“This is so stupid…why am I doing this!”

“How the hell am I suppose to know?!?”

To all of them I answer “YOU are the expert in the business you are starting and You have to set some expectations for the banks and/or investors.”

As you may have heard, “Financial projections are part art and part science”.

So what does that mean? It means that you won’t know how to do them until you have done them. Sure there are some things you can estimate based on your knowledge and experience with a particular type of business, but the rest has to come from research. And, that research, is part of the overall business plan.

In other words, the “part art” is the educated guess or the assumptions you base your projections on, which inturn is based on your expectations.

Your expectations are based on the research you completed in the written section of your business plan, that is the “part science”.

Regarding the comments above, the last one: “How am I suppose to know?!?” is peticularaly troubling. As mentioned before, you are suppose to be the expert. But also, you should have done the research to set your expectations based on a reasonable set of (documented) assumptions.