Voice Control Your iPod… For the Price of an iPod

It seems the tech world can’t get over the idea of controlling gadgets with a human voice, despite the fact that it’s never worked well in almost any iteration. The latest voice-controlled hopeful is a device called the Muso, from a little company called DirectVoxx. The Muso’s purpose seems honorable enough: connect to your Apple [NASDAQ:AAPL] iPod or iPod nano via the multi-purpose port on the bottom, and let a user use natural voice commands like “lemme hear some Beyonce” to control their music selections. The only catch: the dongle costs $160, which is $10 more than the starting price of an actual iPod nano. And it’s huge.