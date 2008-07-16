Asus Introduces 2.53GHz Laptop for Around $1300

Apparently no one at Asus [TPE:2357] sleeps, because the Taiwanese manufacturer just keeps announcing new notebooks at a pace that even a late 90s Robert Downey Jr. would find frighteningly fast. This time around its the new F8Va, released for the time being only in Korean markets, but coming to the US soon.

The F8Va has an Intel Core Duo T9400 chip under its hood, running at 2.53GHz and making use of 4GB of DDR2 RAM running at 800MHz. Storage is courtesy of a 320GB SATA hard drive, and graphics are accelerated with an ATI Radeon HD3650 GPU card. All that gets packed into a reasonably-sized 14-inch screen-sized enclosure, and which also includes a Blu-Ray combo drive, 1.3MP built-in camera, and HDMI out for connecting to your HDTV. Early reviews of the Korean version suggest that the list price in the US will be about $1300USD.