Live from E3: Sony announces movie availability through PS3, new games

After free lunch and drinks outside the Shrine Auditorium, Jack Tretton, president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America welcomed the media to the Sony briefing. Tretton began by taking a look back at Sony’s 13 year legacy in gaming touching on the accomplishments of the original Playstation, Playstation 2, Playstation Portable, Playstation 3 and the Playstation Network.

Afterwards, Ted Price, president of Insomniac Games, presented a live game play demo of the highly anticipated Resistance 2 that featured a 1950’s army soldier fighting a 300-foot alien monster. Very impressive.

Tretton returned and talked about the successes of the Sony consoles with help from the Sack Boy character of Little Big Planet, the game where players get to customize their characters and build their own levels. Tretton announced that Sony will start shipping consoles to Latin America and that PS3’s Greatest Hits Collection will cost $29.99 and feature Motorstorm, Resistance: Fall of Man, Warhawk, among others. Tretton also announced that the PS2 is down to $129 and even though Microsoft has abandoned the original Xbox and Nintendo is no longer dealing with Gamecube, the PS2 will have 129 games coming to it in 2008.

Tretton and his crew were also hyping up the Playstation Network with new games like Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty and Gran Turismo TV through GT5: Prologue. But the biggest announcement was the network providing movies for rent and download. Sony scored deals with Paramount, MGM, Disney, Fox and of course Sony Pictures to offer their movies and TV shows online. Other announcements include deals with Google to offer instant video upload to YouTube, the upcoming ability to get news through Playstation Network and the long-awaited and hyped Playstation Home Interface is still being worked on and will be “worth the wait.”

Lauded comic book artist, Jim Lee, came out next doing one handed push-ups in reference to Jack Palance doing one-handed push-ups during the Oscars in 1992. Lee talked about the upcoming game he’s been working on, DC Universe Online, a massive multi-player online game, where you can create your own superhero and fight against or with DC characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, The Joker, and others. Other games that were announced were the anticipated God of War 3, Infamous, Buzz Quiz TV, and MAG (Massive Action Game), a military game that will allow 256 players on the screen at the same time.

The presentation was good, but there really weren’t any blockbuster announcements. Sony is now obviously trying to battle with Microsoft in terms of offering downloadable movies and TV shows, but Microsoft still has the upper hand in that corner. Still, with the games Sony is offering this year across all their platforms, PS2, PSP, and PS3, business is good.