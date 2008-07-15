Casio Announces Large-Screen Digicams

Casio [TYO:6952] is pushing the bar for pocket-sized point-and-shoot cameras a little higher this week with the announcement of their EX-Z150, which will feature a monster 3-inch LCD screen. Otherwise, this little digicam isn’t too flashy: a mere 8.1MP sensor, 28mm wide angle lens, 4x optical zoom, and a “YouTube” mode that seems to be all the rage these days (it captures video at 640×480 at 30 frames per second for up to 10 minutes at a clip.) The body is a slim 20mm or so thick, adding up to a nice, feature-rich big-screen cam that isn’t amazingly thin, but is slim nonetheless. Those kind of specs suggest that this camera is more of a value proposition than a top-shelf offering, which would make it one of the first to offer such a big screen on an entry-level camera. Casio hasn’t announced availability or price yet, but those details should be coming soon.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens