Logitech Releases Two New Gaming Devices

Logitech [NASDAQ:LOGI] added to the all-white Nintendo [TYO:7974] Wii lineup this week by announcing… a keyboard. That’s right, folks: not a super-fun gaming device, but rather, a QWERTY time machine that will take you back to the days in the late 90s when someone thought that accessing the Internet on your TV would be a good idea. The keyboard, which is wireless, will work from 30 feet away, and usess the same 2.4GHz technology that most cordless home phones use. It’s Wii-specific, so it features zoom buttons, forward and back Web keys, Quit and OK keys. The device will retail for $50.