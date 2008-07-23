A Brilliant Strategy May Put You On The Competitive Map. But Only Solid Execution Keeps You There.

I am thinking about this today because we just signed a huge strategic partnership deal that I am not allowed to announce as yet.

It should make it much easier for us to raise outside capital, provide a new revenue stream and will certainly make Realvibez one of the most powerful Jamaican-owned media companies focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, finally living up to the claim by Boston College’s school paper that Realvibez is “the closest thing to a Caribbean MTV on the web.”

But it won’t matter if we don’t execute properly.

Since relaunching, I have done my best to steer us away from taking on too many projects because one mistake we made the first go ’round was saying yes to everything that fit our dreamy “follow Virgin” business plan.

We should have focused on our core competencies, built up a defensible position that was generating great cash flow, build up a war chest and then mobilize into another arena to “conquer”.

Microsoft didn’t try to conquer multiple markets at once so what makes me think I am smarter or luckier than Bill Gates?

Sometimes I wonder if my MBA education has caused me to not think like an entrepreneur – “I can beat all the odds by just persevering.”