Readership Dilemma

To attract

a significant following in today’s noisy, media and blog-saturated world one

has to express controversial views, delivered in a loud and boisterous style.

Perhaps

that’s what the editorial staff at New Yorker magazine had in mind when they

signed-off on a cover illustration that depicts Barack Obama in a turban,

fist-bumping his gun-slinging wife. Whether

you believe its “tasteless and offensive” like Obama’s campaign or merely misinterpreted

satirical humor like New Yorker editor David Remnick,

the resulting uproar has delivered a level of attention and significance the

magazine has not had in years.

New Yorker

Obama Cover Sparks

Uproar