Tip Tank – a water conservation game for kids (and adults)

By Suzanne O'Leary1 minute Read

I am going to openly admit, I had a great time playing this fish tank match-the-blocks-to-fill-the-tank game.
The tips for water conservation that go along with each block image are
really interesting and helpful. For example, before I played Tip Tank,
I didn’t know that you could save 600 gallons of water by making sure
your laundry loads are full each time you put a load through the
washer. 600 gallons! Introduce your kids (or yourself…) and learn all
about water conservation efforts you can implement at home.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!

~SUZY


