Tip Tank – a water conservation game for kids (and adults)

I am going to openly admit, I had a great time playing this fish tank match-the-blocks-to-fill-the-tank game.

The tips for water conservation that go along with each block image are

really interesting and helpful. For example, before I played Tip Tank,

I didn’t know that you could save 600 gallons of water by making sure

your laundry loads are full each time you put a load through the

washer. 600 gallons! Introduce your kids (or yourself…) and learn all

about water conservation efforts you can implement at home.