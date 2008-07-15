Is it hard to knock down a wall?

If you are thinking of knocking down a wall to join two spaces or make a room seem more open, good news: it’s not hard. The major thing you need to know before taking a rotating saw or huge rubber mallet to it is if it is load-bearing wall or not. A load-bearing wall is one that holds up a significant amount of weight of a structure, sending the force down to the foundation beneath it. This type of wall can not be simply ‘punched out’ as a non-load-bearing wall can. Something needs to replace it, such as a beam spanning across the new opening you intend to make. By using some simple calculations, a designer can specify the size beam your builder will use. Contact me at info@thinkdwell.com with a brief description of your project for more specific help.

Knocking down walls can be beneficial in older homes, especially

those built in the 1950s through 1970s. Most homes built during this

time had rooms with dimensions we find too restrictive for the way we

live today. More often than not, these homes also have some very

unhealthy layers of materials underneath all those layers of Benjamin

Moore paint jobs you’ve done. The majority of wall materials carry

disturbing amounts of asbestos and formaldehyde, well known

carcinogens. Once demolition starts, these chemicals fly through the

air in dust particles, and are very harmful to inhale. Make sure your

family is not affected by staying out of the house when the banging

starts and that the builder cleans up well, and you clean up extra

well. Proper ventilation is necessary and those white face masks that

filter some particulates are a must.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!

~SUZY