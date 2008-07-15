Is it hard to knock down a wall?

If you are thinking of knocking down a wall to join two spaces or
make a room seem more open, good news: it’s not hard. The major thing
you need to know before taking a rotating saw or huge rubber mallet to
it is if it is load-bearing wall or not. A load-bearing wall is one
that holds up a significant amount of weight of a structure, sending
the force down to the foundation beneath it. This type of wall can not
be simply ‘punched out’ as a non-load-bearing wall can. Something needs
to replace it, such as a beam spanning across the new opening you
intend to make. By using some simple calculations, a designer can
specify the size beam your builder will use. Contact me at
info@thinkdwell.com with a brief description of your project for more
specific help.
Knocking down walls can be beneficial in older homes, especially
those built in the 1950s through 1970s. Most homes built during this
time had rooms with dimensions we find too restrictive for the way we
live today. More often than not, these homes also have some very
unhealthy layers of materials underneath all those layers of Benjamin
Moore paint jobs you’ve done. The majority of wall materials carry
disturbing amounts of asbestos and formaldehyde, well known
carcinogens. Once demolition starts, these chemicals fly through the
air in dust particles, and are very harmful to inhale. Make sure your
family is not affected by staying out of the house when the banging
starts and that the builder cleans up well, and you clean up extra
well. Proper ventilation is necessary and those white face masks that
filter some particulates are a must.
~SUZY