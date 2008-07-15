Road Trip to Discover Sustainability in USA

These guys are super cool. No doubt. I’ve watched several of their blogumentary videos so far, and not only are they funny, they are very informative about different environment-related issues and happenings on their one year trek around the US. This is their description of the project:

“YERT is an eco-blogumentary exploring America’s unique approach to

sustainability. With camera in hand and tongue in cheek, we bring

inspiring stories of the nation’s best (and weirdest) environmental

progress. Visit www.yert.com to watch our videos.”

This is some great, green, educating entertainment.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!

~SUZY