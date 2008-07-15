Road Trip to Discover Sustainability in USA

These guys are super cool. No doubt. I’ve watched several of their
blogumentary videos so far, and not only are they funny, they are very
informative about different environment-related issues and happenings
on their one year trek around the US. This is their description of the
project:
“YERT is an eco-blogumentary exploring America’s unique approach to
sustainability. With camera in hand and tongue in cheek, we bring
inspiring stories of the nation’s best (and weirdest) environmental
progress. Visit www.yert.com to watch our videos.”
This is some great, green, educating entertainment.
~SUZY