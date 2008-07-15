There was no greater time I felt as connected to the ocean than

while I lived in Hawai’i. Every year, Jack Johnson, a native of O’ahu,

puts on a concert to benefit the Kokua Foundation, which he founded to

help support educate children in Hawai’i’s school system about

sustainability. Message in the Waves

is a video by BBC Hawaii. Check it out for information on how all the

trash we throw away winds up harming our oceans and all the animals

that live there. There are a number of shocking facts you will find out

about plastic shopping bags and other items that may have you thinking

twice about those reusable canvas bags your local grocery now sells.

Yes, you have to pay for them. But they aren’t going to kill turtles

and seals while you are using them to bring groceries home week after

week.