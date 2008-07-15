There was no greater time I felt as connected to the ocean than
while I lived in Hawai’i. Every year, Jack Johnson, a native of O’ahu,
puts on a concert to benefit the Kokua Foundation, which he founded to
help support educate children in Hawai’i’s school system about
sustainability. Message in the Waves
is a video by BBC Hawaii. Check it out for information on how all the
trash we throw away winds up harming our oceans and all the animals
that live there. There are a number of shocking facts you will find out
about plastic shopping bags and other items that may have you thinking
twice about those reusable canvas bags your local grocery now sells.
Yes, you have to pay for them. But they aren’t going to kill turtles
and seals while you are using them to bring groceries home week after
week.
If you don’t want to buy them, an alternative is just bringing bags
you currently own. I know I must have four canvas bags laying in the
back of my closet that go unused. If you do, dust them off. You’ll feel
better about checking out at the grocer next time. An afterthought:
it’s always good to get your kids involved in as many meaningful
projects as you can. What if you asked them to devise a replacement for plastic bags? Maybe they find the old canvas bags and decorate them in ‘save the earth’ spirit.