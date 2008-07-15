Monetary Incentives to Go Green

One of my friends has been involved in my business from day one of ThinkDwell . He has been thinking more green and making choices to live more sustainably ever since. He just let me know that he is thinking about buying a Toyota Prius because it gets around 48/45 mpg.

🙂 That makes me a happy camper.

He always jokes that I am turning him into a tree hugger. I kind of

think of him (and I think he thinks of himself) as a ‘manly’ man. One

who would be embarassed to be known as a ‘tree hugger’. The kind that

would be feel more justified driving a gas-guzzling Hummer or something

with a big engine. Apparently, his new car choice touches on a new

topic. Monetary incentives help us go green. A Prius will save him

around $1,000/year on fuel. Now that is making moves in the right

direction. And I can claim victory for turning him into a ‘tree

hugger’. Haha.

While shopping a local book store the other day, he picked up a

great book for me that I wanted to share with everyone. It’s called Go Green, Live Rich, by David Bach with Hillary Rosner, and Amazon has used copies available for under $6.

It exemplifies many ways you can live more green and save lots of

money by doing so. It even gives rough dollar amount savings. For

example; you save about $215 per year by choosing an alternate mode of

transportation once a week for your commute. Factor in the rising price

of gas and you’re up to $300 by next year… I’m just guessing, but I

don’t think I’m too far off. If everyone in the US switched to public

transit once a week, we’d be reducing US carbon emissions by 149

million tons! If one driver in your house switched to public

transportation full time, you’d be reducing your household’s carbon

footprint by roughly 30%! Here’s one for the books: 40% of all car

trips taken in the US are less than two miles. How easy would it be to

bike that? And it doubles as exercise.

Check out THIS

page, and don’t forget to visit the two consecutive pages to get the

full effect of how money issues can help us decide to go green.

STAY GREEN OR GO GREEN!